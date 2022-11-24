Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. ITT comprises approximately 1.3% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 52,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ITT by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in ITT by 2.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.6% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.14. 224,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $105.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

