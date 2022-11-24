Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,546,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,945,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

