Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.7% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $13.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.20. The company had a trading volume of 109,536,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,864,496. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.87. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $166.18 and a one year high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $578.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.