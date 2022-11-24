Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $150.06. 1,274,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,512. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $157.19.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

