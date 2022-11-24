East Imperial (LON:EISB) Trading Up 2.1%

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Approximately 490,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,272,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The company has a market capitalization of £9.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.93.

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. The company offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products.

