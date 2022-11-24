eCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.42 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. eCash has a total market capitalization of $576.55 million and $7.42 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,705.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00685428 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00239104 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00057632 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,233,798,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,233,792,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
