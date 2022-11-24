eCash Self Reported Market Cap Tops $563.02 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. eCash has a market capitalization of $563.02 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,575.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00707357 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00240174 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00054697 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,234,373,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,234,392,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
