Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC on exchanges. Edgecoin has a market cap of $206.85 million and approximately $32.63 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

