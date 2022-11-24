Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 38,254 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 231.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.43% of LendingTree worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 17.5% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $293.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.72. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $143.09.

In other LendingTree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $91,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,434.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

