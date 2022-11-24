Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 169.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.2 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE O opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.