Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $246.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

