Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 644,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,446,000 after acquiring an additional 264,453 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,270,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $139.21 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.