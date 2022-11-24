Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,047,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 111,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

