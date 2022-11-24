Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 7.8 %

TSLA opened at $183.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $578.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.