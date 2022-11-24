Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 284.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572,724 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163,608 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.33% of IAMGOLD worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 19.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 186,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 151.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,673 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,986,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,511,000 after buying an additional 1,664,055 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

