Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 284.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572,724 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163,608 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.33% of IAMGOLD worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 19.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 186,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 151.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,673 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,986,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,511,000 after buying an additional 1,664,055 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IAMGOLD Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG).
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.