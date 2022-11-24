Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.89 Million in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAN stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

