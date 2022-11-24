Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

COST opened at $534.49 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.58. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

