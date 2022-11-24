Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 6,425 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after buying an additional 2,561,793 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after buying an additional 1,373,331 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,383,000 after buying an additional 920,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,433,000 after purchasing an additional 844,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Match Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $141.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

