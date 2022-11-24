Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 127,842 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,842 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 101.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 281.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 67.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 73,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

SVC opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.96%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

