Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after acquiring an additional 55,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.73. 1,717,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

