Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.48% of Valaris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 24,322.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 416,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 414,700 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at $9,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2,534.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Valaris by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 152,574 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Valaris stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $65.60. 330,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $70.17.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

