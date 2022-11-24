Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 150,000 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,455,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. NOV comprises 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NOV were worth $41,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in NOV by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 189.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 188,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 38,233 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV Price Performance

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

NOV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,738. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.92 and a beta of 1.87.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

