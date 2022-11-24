Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $54,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,294. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.