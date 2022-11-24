Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.53. 1,229,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.41. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $185.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

