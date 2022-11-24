Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $22.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 1.16% of Sabre worth $22,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sabre by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sabre by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,054,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,514,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,491. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre Company Profile

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

