Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $29.15 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,679 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. 4,680,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,747,895. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

