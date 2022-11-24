Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $31.48 Million Investment in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,469,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,476,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 1.74% of ForgeRock as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. William Blair cut shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.25 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

NYSE FORG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,384. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. ForgeRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.56.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

