Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 42,364 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42,364 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,231. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $400.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.72 and a 200 day moving average of $200.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

