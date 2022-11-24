Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.51% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. 1,120,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,686. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

