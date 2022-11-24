Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.86. The company had a trading volume of 954,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.87. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

