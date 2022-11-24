Elastos Price Tops $1.10 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Elastos has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $22.30 million and approximately $704,290.02 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00006615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

