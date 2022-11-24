Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Elrond has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $21.27 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $42.74 or 0.00257897 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002608 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009366 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.06 or 0.08570406 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00483012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,732,143 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is elrond.com/blog.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.
