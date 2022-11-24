EMC Capital Management Acquires 3,258 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 1,064,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.