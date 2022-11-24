EMC Capital Management Buys 653 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.3 %

CRUS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

