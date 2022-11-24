EMC Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after buying an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 129.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 215,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after buying an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 168,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $3,018,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BHE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 82,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,538. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $771.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

