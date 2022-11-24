EMC Capital Management Grows Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 98.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 215,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $903.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

