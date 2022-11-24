EMC Capital Management Grows Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 430.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 60,553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 147,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 474,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

