EMC Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,158.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $510,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,158.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.28. 52,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,749. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

