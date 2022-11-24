EMC Capital Management Purchases 1,336 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in UGI by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after buying an additional 812,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after buying an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $38.94. 1,841,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,458. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

