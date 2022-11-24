EMC Capital Management Purchases 651 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $153.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $156.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

