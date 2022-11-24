EMC Capital Management Raises Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $8,184,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 169,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 472,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 127,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 159,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,362. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

