EMC Capital Management Sells 7,849 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

EMC Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 141,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,946. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.16. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

