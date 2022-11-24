Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.47. Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 22.38 and a current ratio of 22.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $492,472.00, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56.

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent Capital, Inc engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.