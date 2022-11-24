Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,172. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. The business had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Stories

