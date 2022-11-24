Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.47 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $153,921.97 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00078543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,665,566 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

