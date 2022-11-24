Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 252.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 558,431 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,507. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -36.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

