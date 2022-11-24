ENGlobal (ENG) to Release Earnings on Friday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.54%.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of ENG opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENGlobal stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.21% of ENGlobal worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

See Also

