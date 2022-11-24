Enjin Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.71 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001827 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $303.02 million and $14.71 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002614 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.20 or 0.08567188 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00482820 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.12 or 0.29622965 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
