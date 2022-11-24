Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 78.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $315.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,077,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,077,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

