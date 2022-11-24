Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Up 5.3%

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,382 ($16.34) and last traded at GBX 1,365 ($16.14). Approximately 1,338,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,200,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,296 ($15.32).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 2,000 ($23.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.24) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,066.67 ($24.44).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,219.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.44. The company has a market cap of £8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 3,847.22.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

